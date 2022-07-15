New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): During the 10th India-EU Human Rights Dialogue which was held on Friday in New Delhi, both sides reiterated their commitment to protecting and promoting all human rights and expressed the need to foster greater engagement on the issue.

As open and democratic societies, they emphasised the universality, indivisibility, interdependence and interrelatedness of all human rights. The Dialogue allowed for discussions on a wide range of human rights issues. Participants outlined their respective approaches, efforts and achievements within India and the EU since the last Dialogue in April 2021.

India and the EU exchanged views and concerns on civil and political rights, the rights of persons belonging to minorities and vulnerable groups, freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression and opinion online and offline, women empowerment, children's rights, LGBTQI+ rights, the rights of migrants, the use of technology in the area of democracy and human rights, issues of security and human rights, business and human rights, co-operation in public health, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

They both concurred on the importance of safeguarding the freedom, independence and diversity of civil society actors, including human rights defenders and journalists, and respecting freedom of association and peaceful assembly, an MEA press release said.

The EU reiterated its opposition to capital punishment in all cases and without exception. India reiterated its stand on recognition of the Right to Development as a distinct, universal, inalienable and fundamental human right that is applicable to all people in all countries.

India and the EU expressed the need to foster greater engagement on human rights issues, based on internationally recognised human rights laws and standards. Both sides recognised the importance of strengthening national and international human rights mechanisms for the protection and promotion of human rights and the important role of national human rights institutions, civil society actors and journalists.

During the dialogue, India and the EU updated each other on their implementation of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. The EU informed the Indian side of its recent initiatives on corporate sustainability due diligence. India updated the EU on the status of its first National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights. India and the EU will deepen cooperation in the field of business and human rights.

They both reiterated their commitment to multilateralism, including to the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism, and the importance of enhancing cooperation in international fora in the field of human rights, particularly at the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

The Permanent Missions of India and the European Union to the UN based in Geneva will continue their exchanges and organise further joint activities following the side-event on gender equality, water and sanitation in the margins of the 50th UNHRC session, said the release.

India and the EU reiterated their commitment to the shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law and respect for human rights. India and the EU looked forward to the next Human Rights Dialogue in 2023.

The Human Rights Dialogue was co-chaired by Joint Secretary for Europe West in the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Sandeep Chakravorty, and the Ambassador of the European Union to India, Ugo Astuto. (ANI)

