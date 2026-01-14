Washington DC [US], January 14 (ANI): The cause of death of Ethan Browne, son of singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, has now been made public almost two months after his death.

Browne died on November 25 last year at the age of 52. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Ethane died due to the effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and lidocaine. The officials ruled his death as accidental, reported PEOPLE.

Jackson Browne had shared the news of his son's death a day later through a post on Instagram.

The post read, "It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away. We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment."

Ethan was the only child of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major. Jackson Browne married Phyllis Major in 1975. She died by suicide in March 1976, when Ethan was still very young.

The father-son bond was often highlighted through the years, beginning with their appearance together on the cover of Rolling Stone in 1974, when Ethan was just a few weeks old. The photograph featured Browne cradling his baby son and affectionately nuzzling his face--a picture many fans now remember with new emotional weight.

Ethan later pursued a career in acting and modelling. He appeared in the 2004 Kate Hudson film Raising Helen and modelled for top designers, including Isaac Mizrahi, according to producer Mark Ronson's memoir Night People, reported PEOPLE.

Jackson Browne is also the father of 43-year-old son Ryan Browne, from his marriage to ex-wife Lynne Sweeney. (ANI)

