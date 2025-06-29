New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended 'warm greetings' to Seychelles governement on their National Day.

"Warm greetings to FM Sylvestre Radegonde, the Government and the people of the Republic of Seychelles on their National Day. Committed to further deepen our longstanding partnership, driven by Vision MAHASAGAR," Jaishankar wrote on X.

On Friday, Jaishankar extended greetings to Djibouti FM Abdoulkader Houssein Omar on the 48th anniversary of their Independence.

"Warm greetings to FM Abdoulkader Houssein Omar, the Government and the people of Djibouti on the 48th anniversary of their Independence," Jaishankar said on X.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also held several telephonic conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi during the middle east tensions.

On Friday, Jaishankar wrote on X, "Spoke to FM @araghchi of Iran this afternoon. Appreciate his sharing Iran's perspective and thinking in the current complex situation. Thanked him for facilitating the safe evacuation of Indian nationals."

India, so far, has evacuated 3,426 Indian nationals from Iran and 818 Indian nationals from Israel in Operation Sindhu, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday during a weekly briefing.

Iran's nuclear program took serious blows in Israel's bombings since June 13, and particularly early on June 22, when the US dropped massive bunker-buster munitions and fired missiles at three of its nuclear facilities, joining the Israeli campaign.

The Israeli and American strikes targeted uranium enrichment sites and various research and development facilities tied to the program.

Washington DC and Tel Aviv have asserted that the bombings caused significant damage to Iran's nuclear ambitions and set the country back considerably, Times of Israel reported.

On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel following the strikes, urging both sides "not to violate it."

It was not immediately clear how Washington and Jerusalem intended to solidify the military achievements and prevent Iran from restarting its nuclear efforts following that announcement.

Both countries confirmed the ceasefire after it was announced, but the truce appeared on the verge of collapse mere hours after its declaration, when Iran launched two missiles toward northern Israel. Israel's leaders vowed retaliation, as per the Times of Israel.

Iran's ISNA news agency asserted that reports Iran had fired missiles after the ceasefire took effect were false. (ANI)

