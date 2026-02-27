Officials from India and the United Kingdom during the 6th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue in New Delhi. (Image Source: MHA)

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Security concerns relating to Indian dignitaries and diplomatic missions in the United Kingdom figured prominently during the 6th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue (HAD) held in New Delhi on Friday.

The Indian side, led by Secretary (Border Management) Rajendra Kumar, raised the issue of recent breaches involving Indian officials and missions in the UK. The UK delegation was headed by Simon Ridley, Second Permanent Secretary at the UK Home Office.

In a statement, the MHA said India's concerns over the security of its dignitaries and diplomatic establishments in the United Kingdom were "emphasised" during the discussions.

The dialogue comes against the backdrop of past security incidents targeting Indian diplomatic premises in the UK, which had prompted strong reactions from New Delhi and calls for enhanced protection measures under the Vienna Convention framework.

Beyond diplomatic security, the two sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation on internal security matters.

As per the MHA, discussions covered counter-terrorism efforts, tackling organised crime networks, and addressing the activities of pro-Khalistani extremists and other anti-India groups operating from UK soil.

Issues related to drug trafficking, migration, criminal justice, law enforcement cooperation, and cybersecurity, among others, were also deliberated.

The statement further mentioned that both countries assessed ongoing collaboration mechanisms and identified new areas of synergy for proactive engagement.

Senior officials from relevant departments of both governments participated in the meeting. The meeting was also attended by senior officials from both countries.

The dialogue concluded with "mutual satisfaction of both sides" on the existing level of cooperation and agreement to strengthen bilateral engagement by maintaining the momentum for enhanced security cooperation between the two countries. (ANI)

