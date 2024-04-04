By Shafali Nigam

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Gambia Ambassador Mustapha Jawara visited Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia on Thursday to pay homage to the esteemed Sufi saint, Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya.

Speaking exclusively with ANI, Gambia Ambassador Mustapha Jawara called the Dargah "amazing" and said, "This is an amazing visit. I have been in India for three years now and I have visited Nizamuddin. I thought it was all shopping. I never knew that there was something like a mausoleum inside. This is the first time I have come to this amazing place."

"It is a wonder that after 800 years, the culture is preserved for all to celebrate, especially during the month of Ramadan. We hope that the blessing of Ramadan will be on all of us," he added.

Further highlighting the relations between India and Gambia, he emphasised that a new chapter has been opened between the two countries.

"A new chapter has been opened between the Gambia and India, especially in the spiritual journey. This place is a Muslim shrine and as Muslims, we are part of them like one family. We always say in Sanskrit, 'Vasudeva Kutumbhkam'," he added.

Emphasising the India-Gambia relationship, Jawara said that the relationship has grown tremendously.

"India and Gambia's relationship has grown tremendously, especially during the past two years. We thank the Indian government. In fact, two weeks ago, I just came back from Gambia," he said.

He further highlighted that the Indian government donated several health equipment to Gambia.

"The Indian government donated to the Gambia 40 dialysis machines, 50 dialysis chairs and 2 portable ultrasound machines for the health sector. This is a transformative gesture that the Indian government offered to the Gambia government in the health arena. So, we really appreciate the Indian government for that," he added. (ANI)

