Kathmandu [Nepal], April 6 (ANI): India has agreed to allow Nepal to sell an additional 325 MW of electricity in the competing Indian market.

The Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation on Wednesday, Pampha Bhusal informed that India has given permission to sell an additional 325 MW of electricity to its market.

Immediately, after the visit of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to India, the Ministry of Power has given permission to three more projects under Nepal Electricity Authority and one project built by the private sector to enter the "Day Ahead" market there.

India has allowed 140 MW of 144 MW Kali Gandaki A Hydropower Project, 67 MW of 69 MW Marsyangdi Hydropower Project and 68 MW of 70 MW Madhyamsryandi Hydropower Project to be sold in its market.

India has given permission to sell 50 MW of electricity from the 52 MW Likhu Hydropower Project built by Green Venture Hydro. Earlier, India had given permission to sell electricity from 15 MW Devighat and 25 MW Trishuli hydropower projects. (ANI)

