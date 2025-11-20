Victoria [Seychelles], November 20 (ANI): India on Thursday handed over a 3.5 tonne consignment comprising medicines for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, gastrointestinal ailments, vitamins and supplements to Seychelles.

The consignment was handed over in the presence of President Patrick Herminie by High Commissioner Rohit Rathish.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian High Commission said, "Today, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles, High Commissioner of India Shri Rohit Rathish handed over a consignment of medicines to Minister of Health Dr. Marvin Fanny. The consignment of 3.5 tonnes includes medicines for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, gastrointestinal ailments, vitamins & supplements. This donation reaffirms India's commitment to support Seychelles in its development priorities."

Earlier in October, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan concluded a successful visit to Seychelles from October 26-27 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President Patrick Herminie.

His visit underscored the importance India attaches to its relations with Seychelles under Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and the commitment to the Global South, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared in an official statement on Tuesday.

During the visit, the Vice-President called on President Patrick Herminie and met Vice-President Sebastien Pillay. He conveyed warm greetings and felicitations to the newly elected Government on behalf of the Government of India.

Vice President Radhakrishnan also met the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, and addressed a community reception attended by the members of the Indian diaspora in Seychelles."India and Seychelles share common values of democracy and pluralism, and enjoy a close, long-standing and time-tested partnership. Government of India looks forward to working with the new Government of Seychelles under Dr. Patrick Herminie to further strengthen and expand our bilateral partnership", the statement underlined. (ANI)

