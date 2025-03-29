World News | India Hands over First Tranche of Relief Material to Myanmar

Yangon [Myanmar], March 29 (ANI): India handed over the relief material to Myanmar on Saturday following a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the country on Friday. India's Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, handed over relief material to Yangon's Chief Minister, U Soe Thein.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Operation Brahma: India hands over the relief material to Myanmar. The first consignment of relief material was formally handed over to Chief Minister of Yangon U Soe Thein by Ambassador Abhay Thakur in Yangon today."

Also Read | Myanmar Earthquake: 1,002 Killed, Over 2,300 Injured and 30 Remain Missing; Rescue Operations Continue.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1905852813315317885

India has launched 'Operation Brahma' to support earthquake-impacted Myanmar. Indian Air Force C-130 J aircraft carrying approximately 15 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines, landed in Yangon earlier in the day.

Also Read | xAI Buys X: Elon Musk's AI Company Acquires Social Platform for USD 33 Billion To Expand X's Massive Reach Using Advanced AI Capabilities.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Operation Brahma has started, In a post on X, he wrote, "#OperationBrahma gets underway. First tranche of humanitarian aid from India has reached the Yangon Airport in Myanmar."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1905840989308072205

According to the XP Division, MEA, two more aircraft are being loaded with relief material for Myanmar. Planes will depart from Hindon Air Force Station soon.

Earlier in the day, India dispatched the first tranche of urgent humanitarian aid for the people of Myanmar from Hindon Air Force Station after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar and rocked neighbouring Thailand on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar stated that it is coordinating the speedy delivery of assistance and relief supplies from India with the Myanmar authorities.

"Following yday's devastating earthquake, we are coordinating speedy delivery of assistance & relief supplies from India with Myanmar authorities. We are also in constant touch with Indian community. Reiterate our emergency number for needy Indian nationals:+95-95419602," Indian Embassy in Myanmar posted on X.

https://x.com/indiainmyanmar/status/1905787139083903348

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand and expressed readiness to offer all possible assistance.

"Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," he posted on the social media platform X.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck Myanmar on Friday, killing scores of people and prompting the country's military junta to ask for international assistance, CNN reported.

The death toll from the magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar has jumped to 694, and 1670 people have been injured, the country's military junta said on Saturday, CNN reported. The figures were only for the Mandalay region in the center of the country, and near the epicenter of the earthquake.

Myanmar's military junta said 68 people were missing in the Mandalay region. The death toll from the earthquake that struck central Myanmar could exceed 10,000, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimated according to their early modeling on Friday.

The USGS issued a red alert for the estimated fatalities of the earthquake, indicating "high casualties and extensive damage." Myanmar's military junta has made a plea for international assistance following the massive earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday.

Tremors were felt through rural villages caught in the middle of Myanmar's civil war, all the way to the high-rises of Thailand's capital, Bangkok. Shaking was even felt across the border in China's Yunnan province, CNN reported. At least 14 aftershocks have hit Myanmar since the 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Friday, an interactive map on the USGS website shows. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)