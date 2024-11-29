New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Union government has taken serious note of incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities, and shared its concerns with the interim government in Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Parliament on Friday.

He further termed that protecting the life and liberty of citizens, including the minorities is the responsibility of the Bangladesh government.

Responding to BJP MP Arun Kumar Sagar's question on violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh, Jaishankar in a written reply to Lok Sabha, said, "Government have seen several reports of incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities, their homes and business establishments and of attacks on temples/ religious places, including in the month of August 2024, across Bangladesh."

"Government have taken a serious note of these incidents and shared its concerns with the Government of Bangladesh. Reports of attacks on temples and puja mandaps also came to light during the recent Durga Puja festival in Bangladesh," he added.

The Foreign Minister said that the reports of attacks on temples and puja mandaps also came to light during the recent Durga Puja festival. Jaishankar added that the Indian High Commission in Dhaka is closely monitoring the situation related to the minorities in Bangladesh.

"Government had expressed its serious concerns regarding the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and theft at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira during Durga Puja 2024. Following these attacks, the Government of Bangladesh had issued instructions for providing special security including deployment of Army and Border Guards Bangladesh to ensure peaceful celebrations of Durga Puja," the EAM stated in his reply.

"The High Commission of India in Dhaka continues to monitor the situation related to the minorities in Bangladesh closely. The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the Government of Bangladesh," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that India has consistently and strongly raised the issue of targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities with the Bangladesh government.

While addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Bangladesh's interim government to take steps for the protection of minorities.

On the situation of minorities in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said, "India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. We made our position very clear as far as the situation of Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh is concerned. The interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities."

"We are concerned about the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggerations. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities and safeguarding their interests," he added. (ANI)

