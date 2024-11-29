London, November 29: British lawmakers will debate the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, or ‘Right to Die’ bill in UK House of Commons aiming to legalise assisted dying for terminally ill people in England and Wales with less than six months to live. The proposed law would allow patients to choose to end their lives under strict safeguards, including assessments by two doctors and a High Court judge.

This marks the first parliamentary discussion on assisted dying since 2015 and could significantly impact those suffering from chronic, life-limiting illnesses. British Couple Sign Up to Die in Double ‘Suicide Pod’ After Wife’s Dementia Diagnosis.

What is the ‘Right to Die’ Bill?

The “right to die” refers to a person’s ability to choose to end their life with medical assistance, often to relieve suffering caused by terminal illness. Assisted dying, assisted suicide, and euthanasia are different methods under this concept.

Assisted Dying: A terminally ill person receives a prescribed lethal drug, which they self-administer. Assisted Suicide: Intentionally helping a person, not necessarily terminally ill, to end their life, often by providing lethal medication. Euthanasia: A physician-administered lethal drug to relieve suffering, with or without the patient’s consent.

While the terms overlap, the focus in the UK debates is on assisted dying for terminally ill adults. Suicide Pod Sarco To Be Used for the First Time in Switzerland, Know All About the Portable Capsule That Causes Death by Hypoxia.

Proposed Law for England and Wales

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater has introduced the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, aiming to legalise assisted dying for terminally ill people expected to die within six months. The bill outlines strict safeguards:

Applicants must be over 18, mentally capable, and free from coercion. Two independent doctors and a High Court judge must confirm eligibility, with a mandatory 14-day waiting period. Patients would self-administer the prescribed lethal drug.

It also criminalises coercion with penalties of up to 14 years in prison.

The last parliamentary vote on the matter in 2015 rejected assisted dying proposals by 330 to 118.

Where is Assisted Dying Legal Around the World?

Globally, over 200 million people have legal access to assisted dying:

Switzerland: Assisted suicide has been legal since 1942, with facilities like Dignitas helping foreign nationals, including 571 Britons between 1998 and 2023. Canada: Permits voluntary euthanasia and physician-assisted dying, known as Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD). US: 11 states, including Oregon and California, allow physician-assisted dying. Europe: Spain and Colombia permit euthanasia and assisted suicide. Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands extend eligibility to non-terminally ill patients. Australia and New Zealand: Assisted dying is legal in specific states, with New Zealand’s End of Life Choice Act allowing terminally ill adults to seek assistance.

Separate Bill for Scotland

In Scotland, the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill, introduced by MSP Liam McArthur, is under discussion. However, its progression is challenged by debates over whether Holyrood has the legislative authority. A vote is expected in 2025.

This debate signals growing momentum to address end-of-life rights while balancing ethical, legal, and medical concerns.

