New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): India and Indonesia have taken a significant step forward in their strategic partnership, strengthening defence and maritime cooperation through key agreements and initiatives. The two nations reaffirmed their commitment to deepening ties with the ratification of the Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) and agreed to enhance collaboration through cadet exchanges between their Naval Academies.

Additionally, both countries emphasised the importance of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) in driving defence modernization and shared expertise.

Notably, at the invitation of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto paid a State Visit to India from January 23-26. He also attended the celebrations of the 76th Republic Day of India as the Chief Guest. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation including several Ministers as well as Senior Officials of the Indonesian government and a business delegation, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The press release further said that the two countries had adopted the "Shared Vision of India-Indonesia on Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific" in 2018. The two leaders reaffirmed that India and Indonesia as maritime neighbours and strategic partners must continue to work to further deepen and broaden the defence cooperation to a robust one.

Both leaders also welcomed the ratification of the Agreement concerning Cooperation in the field of Defence (DCA) and expressed confidence that this would lead to further deepening of defence ties. They underscored the importance of regular engagements between Defence Ministers to effectively implement the DCA. In this regard, they agreed to hold the next Defence Ministers' Dialogue at an early date.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the strategic and operational interaction between the defence forces of both countries, comprising more than two decades long continuous biannual India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol, conduct of periodic bilateral Army (Ex Garuda Shakti) and Naval (Ex Samudra Shakti) exercises, and regular participation in each other's multilateral exercises- Milan, Komodo, Tarang Shakti and Super Garuda Shield.

Both leaders welcomed the interest to have cadet exchanges between the Naval Academies and the National Defence University/ Academy.

Recognizing the importance of building domestic defence manufacturing capabilities, President Prabowo appreciated India's advancements and expressed interest in strengthening cooperation in this sector. India agreed to support the ongoing defence modernization programmes of Indonesia through experience and expertise sharing. Both countries affirmed their commitment to deepen collaboration in the defence industry by utilizing the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC), the release said.

President Prabowo welcomed India's interest in enhancing cooperation on maritime security, including its engagement with regional mechanisms to ensure the safety and security of sea lanes of communication. Both leaders also acknowledged the significance of collaborative efforts to achieve safe and secure sea lanes in the region. In this regard, they agreed that there needs to be constant communication to discuss enhancement of maritime safety.

Both leaders welcomed the ongoing discussions on the White Shipping Information Exchange (WSIE) agreement. They agreed to position an International Liaison Officer (ILO) from Indonesia at Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean region (IFC-IOR) Gurugram. They agreed to continue discussions to identify mutually beneficial areas of cooperation in maritime security.

The two leaders shared mutual appreciation for having co-chaired HADR related activities at ADMM+ and maritime security events at ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in the previous cycle. Both leaders agreed to continue their combined efforts for the safety of Navigation in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore (SOMS) through existing mechanisms to enable unhindered economic growth of the region. The leaders also agreed to commence cooperation in Hydrography and Submarine Search and Rescue while looking forward to the next edition of Exercise Samudra Shakti, the release said.

Both leaders welcomed the renewal of the MoU on Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation which signifies commitment to continue cooperating in preventing and responding to acts of crime at sea, coordinating search and rescue operation upon request, and capacity building activities.

The MEA release further said that both leaders strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in combating this threat through bilateral and multilateral initiatives. They underscored the importance of strengthening global efforts to combat terrorism, including eliminating terror financing and preventing the recruitment of terrorists, without any double standards. Both leaders emphasized the need for all countries to work collectively to deny safe havens and support networks to terrorist groups, in accordance with international obligations and commitments.

Both leaders called upon all countries to take concerted action against UN-proscribed terrorist organizations and their affiliates. Recognizing the evolving nature of security challenges, the two leaders agreed to work together in preventing the spread of online radicalization and strengthening mechanisms to counter extremist ideologies. Both leaders welcomed the 6th Joint Working Group Meeting on Counter-Terrorism, held in Jakarta on 23 August 2024, as a crucial platform for strengthening bilateral cooperation. They also look forward to the renewal of the MoU on Counter-Terrorism Cooperation. President Prabowo thanked PM Modi for offering specialized courses by the National Security Guard (NSG) of India, underscoring the value of capacity-building and knowledge-sharing in counter-terrorism efforts.

Notably, President Prabowo was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and he paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. This was followed by bilateral talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Prabowo. Thereafter, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of bilateral documents. President Prabowo attended the luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Modi in his honour. President Prabowo met President Droupadi Murmu. President Murmu also hosted a banquet dinner in his honour. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also called on President Prabowo. (ANI)

