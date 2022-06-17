New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): India and Indonesia renewed the agreement on visa waiver on diplomatic and official passports, said the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

This deal was renewed during the 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting held in New Delhi.

Taking to social media the EAM S Jaishankar tweeted, "Just concluded a productive 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting with FM Retno Marsudi. Renewed our agreement on visa waiver on diplomatic and official passports and witnessed exchange of agreements that will further strengthen our counter-narcotics and trade cooperation."

During the meeting, the EAM Jaishankar and his counterpart from Indonesia Retno Marsudi also exchanged views on the India-ASEAN partnership and the cooperation of the countries in the UN and G20.

The two countries also discussed the regional and global issues including Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan, Myanmar and the repercussions of the Ukraine conflict.

India hosted the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (SAIFMM) on June 16 and 17, marking the 30th anniversary of India-ASEAN dialogue relations and the 10th anniversary of the country's strategic partnership with ASEAN.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers, ASEAN Secretary-General and Representatives of Foreign Ministers along with Dr Jaishankar today addressed the Ministerial Session of the twelfth edition of Delhi Dialogue (DDXII) which focuses on 30 years of ASEAN-India relations with the theme 'Building Bridges in the Indo-Pacific'.

Launched in 2009, Delhi Dialogue is India's premier annual Track 1.5 Dialogue, which aims to strengthen ASEAN-India relations in the context of the contemporary global and regional scenario.

India hosted ASEAN Foreign Ministers and Secretary-General for a Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (SAIFMM) to commemorate 30 years of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations.

The SAIFMM was co-chaired by EAM Jaishankar and Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a grouping of 10 member countries - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and India. (ANI)

