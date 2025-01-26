New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The visit of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to Delhi witnessed the signing and renewal of five Memorandums of Understanding on wide-ranging fields, including health, traditional medicine and maritime security.

MoU on Health Cooperation was signed between the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Health, Indonesia.

The MoU on Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation between the Indian Coast Guard and BAKAMLA, Indonesia was renewed.

Another MoU was signed in the field of Traditional Medicine Quality Assurance between the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, which comes under the Ministry of AYUSH and the Indonesian Food and Drug Authority.

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology also signed an MOU on Cooperation in the Fields of Digital Development with Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs, Indonesia.

A Cultural Exchange Program was also signed between the Union Ministry of Culture and Indonesia's Ministry of Culture, for the time period 2025-28, as per the statement.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is on his first state visit to India. He will grace the 76th Republic Day celebrations as its Chief Guest at Kartvya Path today.

The 76th Republic Day celebrations will also see Indonesia's Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta, a 190-member ensemble band from the Indonesian Military Academy (Akmil), that embodies discipline and military tradition.

This unique blend of military music and noble values reflects the spirit and honour of the academy.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with a focus on sectors like defence, security, maritime domain, economic ties, and people-to-people connections. (ANI)

