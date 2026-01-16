BIHAAN - For the Rising Bharat leaders and dignitaries during the lamp-lighting ceremony at the launch of the initiative's global campaign at Dr Ambedkar International Centre. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Marking Makar Sankranti with a message of renewal and national ambition, the Indian diaspora-driven initiative BIHAAN - For the Rising Bharat formally rolled out its global campaign at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in the capital.

The organisation, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda for Viksit Bharat @ 2047, announced an international movement aimed at converting India's long-lamented "brain drain" into a coordinated "brain gain."

Positioning itself as a platform that will link diaspora expertise with India's national priorities, BIHAAN declared that its newest programme will serve as a technological and strategic bridge connecting global Indian professionals, innovators, and investors with sectors crucial to India's growth.

With outreach already established in 53 countries, the group claims it is preparing the groundwork to channel intellectual and financial capital towards India's journey to becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

Prime Minister Modi's recent appeal to overseas Indians, calling them "Rashtradoots" and "Bharat's shining signatures abroad," resonated throughout the event.

Leaders emphasised that the diaspora, which contributed to India's freedom struggle, now has a defining role in shaping a developed India during the Amrit Kaal.

Tuhin Sinha, BJP national spokesperson and BIHAAN's mentor, underscored that the Prime Minister's developmental resolve would gain momentum as overseas Indians step into more active nation-building roles.

The event drew more than 800 prominent figures, including Union ministers, MPs, MLAs, senior bureaucrats, business leaders and representatives from across the world, many of whom attended in person or shared messages of support.

BIHAAN Chairperson Laxmi Kumari described the initiative as a "new dawn for India's global rise," stressing that the diaspora must evolve from sympathetic observers to meaningful contributors.

Co-chairperson Prashant Kumar, who is currently contesting local elections in the UK, said over 5,000 NRIs and PIOs had already pledged participation.

Senior leaders, including BL Santhosh, CP Thakur, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Samrat Choudhary, and others, extended blessings, while industry voices highlighted the need for diaspora-led investment and innovation. (ANI)

