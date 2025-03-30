New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): India has launched Operation Brahma to assist Myanmar in the wake of a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake, with Indian Navy ships carrying relief material sailing for Yangon, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Sunday.

Under the direction of the Ministry of External Affairs, the HADR efforts are being progressed in conjunction with Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, Indian Army, Indian Air Force and NDRF, the MoD statement added.

Also Read | Iran Has Rejected Direct Negotiations With US in Response to Donald Trump's Letter Over Nuclear Programme.

Indian Navy ships Satpura and Savitri, from the Eastern Naval Command, have sailed for Yangon on Saturday, as part of the Indian Navy's immediate response towards Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), as per the statement.

In addition, Indian Navy Ships Karmuk and LCU 52 from the Andaman and Nicobar Command will also be sailing for Yangon on Sunday, to assist in the HADR operations.

Also Read | Pakistan: 12 Terrorists Killed in Drone Strikes by Security Forces, 9 Civilian Deaths Reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, India launched Operation Brahma to assist Myanmar, the MoD said.

As per the Defence Ministry, approximately 52 Tons of relief material have been embarked onboard these ships, including HADR pallets consisting of essential clothing, drinking water, food, medicines, and emergency stores. The Indian Navy remains committed to India's resolve to remain the 'First Responder' in the region.

Earlier, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) noted that the latest earthquake in Myanmar occurred at a shallow depth of 10km.

"EQ of M: 4.6, On: 30/03/2025 12:38:02 IST, Lat: 22.14 N, Long: 95.88 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS said in a post on X.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1906244354647433510

Meanwhile, rescuers are desperately searching for survivors more than two days after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, toppling buildings as far away as the Thai capital Bangkok and sending tremors through nearby Chinese provinces, CNN reported.

This was the largest earthquake to hit the war-ravaged country in more than a century, authorities say. Experts fear the true death toll could take weeks to emerge, as per CNN. However, as of now, at least 1,700 people are dead and around 3,400 injured, according to the country's military government. Nearly 300 others remain missing.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimated the final death toll could surpass 10,000 people, according to early modeling, as per CNN. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)