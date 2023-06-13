New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): From Indian stack to digital payments to fintech, from space tech to consumer electronics, information technology to software support, building metaverse to transformative use of artificial intelligence, India's success is evident across all domains, flexing muscles in the tech ring.

Today, India has entered the realm of digitalization. Equipped with a strong and youthful workforce, innovative ideas, cost efficiency and reliable and efficient government policies, India is poised to grow by leaps and bounds in her pursuit of becoming a tech giant.

Semiconductors, often known as the brain of modern electronics are indispensable and critical components to most forms of modern technology across many industries.

In this phase of the fourth industrial revolution, India is pushing for the growth of the semiconductor industry with the primary objective of becoming self-reliant. The goal is to reduce reliance on imports and establish domestic manufacturing capabilities.

The Indian government has announced the reopening of the USD 10 billion incentive program for semiconductors makers to establish a manufacturing basis in India.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar recently said that PM Modi has allocated Rs 76,000 cr for making India a Semiconductor nation. In the past year, India has got a boost in this field. He also added that he has urged the youth to participate in the PM's vision to make India a semiconductor nation.

According to the report given by Invest India- After establishing themselves as a major competitor in sectors such as aviation, automotive and defence, the TATA group- one of India's largest conglomerates has made its entry into the semiconductor market with a $90bn investment announcement.

As the demand for electric vehicles rises, the semiconductor demand will also boom. TATA being a prominent player in the EV industry is venturing into semiconductor manufacturing.

India's semiconductor market is projected to reach USD 110 billion by 2030. India's Vedanta and Taiwanese manufacturer FOXCONN has invested USD 19.5 billion in building semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat.

"India will be a large telecom equipment exporter. A very competitive talent pool, with about 50 to 1000 semiconductors engineers working in the country. We in India are very that whatever new plants, new fabs that we set up will be served with green energy" said union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

While semiconductors are in the spotlight and almost every major country is making one or another play in this sector, India is equally focused on other major science disciplines that are also less explored but will hold immense importance in the future.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of LIGO India, an India-US collaboration for a mega science project in astronomy, which includes the construction, commissioning and joint state-of-the-art scientific operations.

LIGO India will provide a platform to researchers and students in this field. The collaboration has already given the opportunity for dozens of Indian students to work with LIGO Caltech under the Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship, SURF programme.

''The greatest scientist of the last century Albert Einstein had given the theory about gravitational waves. It is a matter of immense pride for all of us that 37 Indian scientists from nine Indian institutions participated in the international laser interferometer gravitational wave observatory (LIGO) collaboration and proved this theory correct three years ago'' said PM Narendra Modi.

India is ready to make a huge impact in the world of gravitation wave observations. Today's India has moved far beyond the Western stereotype of the 'land of snake charmers and black magic'. Today she is not only competing with the best she is in pursuit of becoming the best. (ANI)

