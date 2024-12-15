Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 15 (ANI): India and Malaysia concluded exercise Harimau Shakti at Bentong Camp in Malaysia on Sunday.

In a post on X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army said, "#Exercise #HARIMAUSHAKTI 2024, a joint military exercise between #India and #Malaysia, being held at Bentong Camp, #KualaLumpur #Malaysia concluded today."

"During the #Exercise, the contingents trained on Fieldcraft & Battlecraft, Obstacle crossing drills, Close Target Recce and Raid on terrorist and enemy camps which ended in a 48-hour long validation exercise of counter-terrorism drills. The objective of the exercise was to strengthen interoperability between the #IndianArmy and the #MalaysianArmy in conducting Sub Conventional Operations under the #UN Mandate," the post further reads.

"The bilateral exercise has improved mutual understanding, trust and cooperation between the two nations for promoting peace and stability. Two Nations One Mission: Ensuring Global Peace," the post added.

The Indian contingent, represented by 78 personnel from the MAHAR Regiment, is joined by a Malaysian team of 123 personnel from the Royal Malaysian Regiment. Harimau Shakti is an annual training event conducted alternately in India and Malaysia. The previous edition took place in November 2023 at Umroi Cantonment in Meghalaya, India.

This year's exercise in Malaysia marks a crucial step in enhancing the operational readiness of both armies, particularly in jungle warfare, an environment where both nations have considerable experience, the MoD stated in the press release.

The core objective of Harimau Shakti is to bolster joint military capabilities, focusing specifically on counter-insurgency operations in jungle terrains. This aligns with Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate, which guides military operations in such environments.

The exercise is structured into two distinct phases. The first phase involved cross-training between the two armies, where soldiers will engage in lectures, demonstrations, and practice various drills tailored to jungle warfare tactics. These exercises are designed to improve proficiency in ambush prevention, reconnaissance, and enemy combat scenarios.

In the second phase, the two forces actively participated in a simulated exercise, executing a series of drills such as Anti-MT Ambush, Occupation of Harbour, and reconnaissance patrols.

Harimau Shakti serves as a platform for both armies to exchange best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) for conducting joint operations. It not only enhances operational efficiency but also fosters greater camaraderie and mutual respect between the two armies. (ANI)

