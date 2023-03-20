Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla interacting with the Mexican delegation at Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. (Image Source: Twitter/ @ombirlakota)

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): A visiting Mexican parliamentary delegation led by Salvador Caro Cabrera, President of the India-Mexico Parliamentary Friendship Group, called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Parliament House on Monday.

Referring to the inauguration of the India-Mexico Friendship Garden in Mexico during his visit last year, Birla wished for closer India-Mexico parliamentary relations.

Also Read | Pulling Down of Indian Flag at London Mission: UK Asked To Quickly Arrest Culprits Involved in Incident, Says Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra (Watch Video).

Speaking about the shared historical, cultural and civilizational affinities between the two nations, Birla said that India and Mexico believe in democratic values, which have continually strengthened their ties.

He suggested that both Parliaments must continue to share the best practices and experiences with each other. Birla expressed hope that such interactions would continue to take place between the two countries in order to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Also Read | Bees vs Dogs! Unusual Bee Attack Claim Lives of Two Pet Dogs in South Texas.

On trade and economic relations between India and Mexico, Birla said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of Mexico have undertaken economic reforms, which have increased investment opportunities in both countries. With reference to India being the 5th largest economy in the world, Birla said that Mexico is also a strong, dynamic and leading economy in Latin America.

Referring to India's leadership of the G-20, Birla said that this year the theme of the G-20 summit is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future'. He added that this year the Parliament of India is also organising the P-20 Conference of the Presiding Officers of the Parliaments of the G-20 countries.

Birla apprised all the Members of the delegation that the P-20 aims to incorporate the parliamentary aspect in global governance. He added that spreading awareness about international commitments; gaining political support and ensuring effective implementation of these commitments on the ground across the globe is a fundamental goal of the P20.

Birla expressed confidence that India will continue to have Mexico's support in the P-20 and that both countries will work together to find effective solutions to common challenges. He expressed the hope towards the active participation of the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Santiago Creel and the President of the Senate, Alejandro Armenta Mier in this year's P20 Summit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)