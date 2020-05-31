World News | India Provides Consignment of Medical Supplies to Comoros to Tackle COVID-19, Dengue

World. (File Image)

Antananarivo [Madagascar], May 31 (ANI): India has provided a consignment of COVID-19 related essential medical supplies to Comoros, off Africa's east coast.

The consignment arrived on Sunday at the port of Moroni, Comoros onboard INS Kesari. It was received by Minister of Health Loub Yacout Zaidou.

A 14-member Indian Medical Assistance Team has also arrived onboard INS Kesari to work with the Comorian health authorities. The team will stay in the country till June 18 to help the Comoros government in dealing with COVID-19 situation and dengue fever.

Medicines were handed over by the Commanding Officer Mukesh Tayal and Consul of India in Comoros, Saguir Sam. Ambassador Abhay Kumar also participated in the handing over ceremony through video call and spoke with Health Minister Zaidou, who thanked India for timely and much-needed support during the hour of need.

The supply of these medicines and the medical team has been arranged by the Government of India at the request of Comoros.

The visit of INS Kesari highlights exemplary ties between India and Comoros in dealing with this health crisis in an effective way, said the Indian embassy in a statement.

It may be recalled that two naval ships from the Western Fleet of the Indian Navy - INS Mumbai and INS Trikand made a goodwill visit to the port of Moroni from May, 10-12 2018.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited Comoros on a historic state visit in October 2019, during which a number of agreements were signed between the two countries.

The foreign Ministers of India and Comoros had a telephonic conversation on April 25 2020 leading to the deployment of a 14 member Indian Medical Assistant Team to Comoros.

The shipment of essential medicines reflects India's commitment to work together with its maritime neighbors and partners in the Indian Ocean Region including Comoros.

The 'Mission SAGAR' also includes supplies for Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar and Seychelles to jointly meet our common challenges in these difficult times.

SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) reflects India's vision for the Indian Ocean Region, which was articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2015.

India remains committed to further strengthening its development partnership with Comoros. (ANI)

