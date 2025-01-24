Davos, Jan 24 (PTI) As the five-day World Economic Forum Annual Meeting ended on Friday, Indian leaders said they could see trust for India in eyes of all global leaders and that was reflected in investment commitments totalling over Rs 20 lakh crore with Maharashtra grabbing the biggest pie of almost 80 per cent.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who led the largest ever Indian delegation of five Union ministers and several leaders from states including three chief ministers, said trust and talent are the biggest factors attracting the world to India.

All states and central government departments shared space for the first time at two India Pavilions and a joint press conference was held for the first time by state and Union ministers, coming from half a dozen different parties to put up a unified 'Team India' face.

"We are in Davos at a very important juncture in our global geopolitical and geo economic scenario. Despite all the disruption and all the issues the world is facing, India has emerged as a very trusted country which respects IP rights, a country where democracy is vibrant," Vaishnaw.said.

"We have clearly demonstrated to the world that under all circumstances, this is the country which believes in peace, growth for everybody and inclusive development," he added.

Maharashtra delegation, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, signed 61 MoUs worth Rs 15.70 lakh crore, with the potential to generate 16 lakh jobs.

Telangana delegation, led by CM Revanth Reddy, secured 20 MoUs worth Rs 1.79 lakh crore, focusing on data centres, green energy, and cutting-edge technologies, which they said are expected to generate nearly 50,000 jobs.

Kerala emphasized its transformation into an industrial hub driven by progressive government policies. Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve held over 30 one-to-one meetings at the Invest Kerala Pavilion and showcased the state's investment potential across diverse sectors.

Uttar Pradesh showcased its ambitious vision to transform into a USD 1 trillion economy and secured investment commitments of several thousand crores of rupees.

Union minister Chirag Paswan said global beverage giant AB InBev announced an investment of USD 250 million in India's beverage sector across various states.

Unilever, a global fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company operating as Hindustan Unilever in India, announced plans to establish two new manufacturing units in Telangana.

Several other global companies explored partnerships with Indian companies, who were represented by over 100 CEOs and other top leaders from India.

The next annual meeting of WEF will take place in Davos from January 19-23, 2026.

