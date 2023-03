New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Wednesday met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi. The two outlined ways for further cooperation between Russia and India in the field of security.

"While on a visit to #NewDelhi, #Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met with #India's National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Doval," the Russian Embassy in India tweeted on Wednesday.

Also Read | Ramzan in Pakistan: At Least 11 People Killed While Collecting Free Flour in Punjab Province.

"Ways have been outlined for further cooperation between #Russia and #India in the field of security. A thorough exchange of views on topical regional and international issues took place as well," the embassy tweeted.

The 18th Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Member States took place in New Delhi on Wednesday. During the meeting, the situation in the field of security and stability in the SCO region was discussed.

Also Read | Pakistan: Several Injured in Stampedes as Free Flour Distribution Goes Awry in Punjab Province.

Patrushev during the meeting paid special attention to the need to uphold universal human values, to prevent interference in domestic affairs of sovereign states as well as to counter the policy of unilateral sanctions and restrictive measures.

Patrushev emphasised specific measures to jointly fight transnational organized crime, terrorism and the revival of neo-Nazism. He also underscored Russia's commitment to the SCO's principles of equal and indivisible security, respect for the fundamental norms of international law

In his opening remarks, Patrushev touched upon the issues of further interaction within the SCO in the areas of ensuring international information security, biomedical security, and cooperation on the anti-drug track, according to the Russian Embassy in India.

The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defence organisation.

Sergey Cheryomin, Minister of the Moscow City Government and Head of the Department for External Economic and International Relations of Moscow, on Wednesday said cooperation prospects between the Russian payment system Mir and Indian payment system RuPay are bright and would also help boost tourism.

"We have very good prospects in cooperation between the Russian payment system Mir and the Indian payment system RuPay. We have to use both platforms for that, especially that can boost tourism between countries," Cheryomin told ANI.

The minister also stressed that banks in both countries should promote more trade in Rupee and Ruble.

"Our banks should be more active in establishing a relationship with each other and we've to promote trades in rupees and rubles as it creates a more stable platform for our companies," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)