Kubinka [Russia], Aug 25 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma on Monday said that the defence industry cooperation will be one of the key areas of collaboration between India and Russia and it will be addressed at the upcoming India-Russia bilateral summit.

"The Indian-Russian bilateral summit will cover all issues -- political, economic, trade, energy. And, of course, defence cooperation will be one of the main pillars of cooperation," Varma told Sputnik.

"We expect some very major announcements, including Russian support for the Make in India program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Russia has extended very positive support, we are very grateful for that," he added.

Earlier today, the diplomat said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to attend the events of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to participate in the SCO meet. (ANI)

