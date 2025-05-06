Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], May 6 (ANI): India's ancient heritage was presented as part of the United Nations' Vesak Day celebrations in Ho Chi Minh City, where a special display highlighted the country's 2000-year-old cultural traditions.

Prasad Pawar, a research and restoration worker for the Ajanta, said, "Today we have displayed the culture of India 2000 years ago. We have showcased all possible information which we can provide."

Also Read | India Lodges Strong Protests With Canada Over 'Threatening Language' and 'Unacceptable Imagery' at Parade in Toronto.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has led the dand Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh. The delegation is accompanying the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha, which have been brought from Sarnath, India.

Upon their arrival in Vietnam, the delegation was received by the Government of Vietnam and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha. Monks and senior officials have also joined the visit.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: 21% Water Shortage Expected for Kharif Season in Pakistan After India Puts Indus Treaty in Abeyance.

The Sacred Relics are being exhibited in Ho Chi Minh City until May 7, 2025. According to the Ministry of Culture, the relics will then travel to Tay Ninh, Hanoi, and Ha Nam, and will remain on display in Vietnam until May 21, 2025.

In the context of the UN Day of Vesak and deep connections between India and Vietnam, a specially curated exhibition about historical linkage relating to Buddhist spiritual beliefs and arts and culture dating back about two millennia will also be displayed during the UN Day of Vesak at Vietnam Buddhist University, Ho Chi Minh City.

Further, an Indian cultural group will travel from India to present a special dance-drama "The Journey of Gautama Buddha" representing the life and messages of Shakyamuni Buddha in Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh, Ha Noi and other locations between 5-13 May 2025.

Earlier during the trip, Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Samten Hills Dalat in Vietnam, which is home to the World's Largest Prayer Wheel. Sharing photos from the visit, he wrote on X, "Happy to visit Samten Hills Dalat in Vietnam. It has the World's Largest Prayer Wheel Drigung Kagyu Rinchen Khorchen Khorwe Go Gek. Humbled to be part of a bond that transcends time, geography & language."

The Sacred Relics will continue to be displayed across multiple locations in Vietnam throughout the Vesak period. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)