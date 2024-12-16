New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India and Sri Lanka has decided to soon conclude defence cooperation agreement. He said that both nations have decided to have cooperation on hydrography.

In his joint statement with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, PM Modi said that both nations believe that Colombo Security Conclave is an important platform for regional peace, security and development.

He said, "We completely agree that our security interests are interlinked. We have decided to conclude the defence cooperation agreement soon. Cooperation on hydrography has also been agreed upon. We believe that the Colombo Security Conclave is an important platform for regional peace, security and development. Under this, cooperation will be enhanced on topics like maritime security, counter-terrorism, cyber-security, fight against smuggling and organised crime, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief."

Highlighting people-to-people ties between India and Sri Lanka, PM Modi said, "The people-to-people relations between India and Sri Lanka are linked to our civilisations. When Pali language was given the status of "Classical Language" in India, it was celebrated in Sri Lanka too."

He welcomed Sri Lankan President to India and expressed happiness that he chose New Delhi for his first foreign visit after assuming office. PM Modi announced that the two nations have adopted a futuristic vision.

Welcoming Sri Lankan President to India, PM Modi said, "I welcome President Dissanayake to India. We are happy that you (Anura Kumara Dissanayake) chose India as his first foreign visit. This visit will bring a new speed and energy to the ties. For our partnership, we have adopted a futuristic vision."

Speaking about economic cooperation, he said, "In our economic cooperation, we have laid emphasis on investment-led growth and connectivity. We have decided that physical, digital and energy connectivity will be important pillars of our partnership. Work will be done for establishing electricity grid connectivity and multi petroleum pipeline. Pace will be given to Sampur Solar Power Plant. LNG will be supplied for Sri Lankan Power plants. To boost bilateral trade, both sides will try to conclude the Ekta soon."

PM Narendra Modi said that India has so far provided 5 billion dollars in line of credit and grant assistance to Sri Lanka and added that the cooperation has reached all 25 districts of Sri Lanka.

"India has so far provided 5 billion dollars in line of credit and grant assistance to Sri Lanka. We have cooperation in all 25 districts of Sri Lanka and the selection of our projects is always based on the development priorities of the partner countries. Taking our development cooperation forward, we have decided that grant assistance will be given for the rehabilitation of the signalling system of the Maho-Anuradhapura railway section and Kankesanthurai Port," he said.

Announcing monthly scholarship for 200 students in the universities of Jaffna and Eastern province from next year, PM Modi said, "Under education cooperation, from next year, monthly scholarships will be given to 200 students in the universities of Jaffna and Eastern Province. In the next 5 years, 1500 civil servants of Sri Lanka will be trained in India. Along with housing, renewable energy and infrastructure, India will also cooperate for the development of agriculture, dairy and fisheries in Sri Lanka. India will also participate in the unique digital identity project in Sri Lanka."

The two leaders made the joint statement after holding talks in the Hyderabad House in Delhi. The two leaders warmly greeted each other and were engaged in talks as they proceeded to hold the meeting.

The Sri Lankan President is on a three-day state visit to India from December 15 to December 17. This is the first bilateral visit of Dissanayake to India after assuming office in September. (ANI)

