Mumbai, December 16: Human Rights Watch on December 15 reported that since September 2023, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters and allied militias have raped numerous women and girls in South Kordofan, Sudan, including instances of sexual slavery. These acts of sexual violence, which may qualify as war crimes or crimes against humanity, highlight the urgent need for international intervention.

The report included harrowing experiences of victims who face sexual slavery. A 35-year-old ethnic Nuba woman recounted a horrific attack by six RSF fighters in beige uniforms who stormed her family compound. One fighter declared, “You Nuba, today is your day,” before the men proceeded to assault her. Despite her husband and son attempting to defend her, one of the fighters shot and killed them. The woman was then repeatedly assaulted by all six men. Thailand Shocker: Chinese Man With Sexual Fetish Allegedly Rapes 18-Year-Old University Student in Bangkok, Records Video of Sex Assault; Arrested After Sting Operation.

Belkis Wille, Associate Crisis and Conflict Director at Human Rights Watch, stated, "Survivors have recounted being gang-raped in front of their families or subjected to prolonged sexual slavery by RSF fighters." She urged the United Nations and African Union member states to take immediate action to support survivors, protect women and girls, and ensure justice for these horrific crimes. UK: 2 Men Rape and Kill Young Father After Failing To Find Partner for ‘Threesome’, Record Videos of Sex Assault; Jailed for Life.

In October 2024, Human Rights Watch interviewed 93 people, including survivors in the Nuba Mountains of South Kordofan, an area under control of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement–North (SPLM-N). Among those interviewed were seven rape survivors, including one who endured repeated assaults over three months while held with 50 other women. A total of 79 girls and women, aged 7 to 50, reported being raped, primarily in gang rape incidents since December 31, 2023. These attacks occurred in and around Habila and at an RSF base, with victims also from Fayu, South Kordofan.

RSF members or allied militias were identified by survivors and witnesses as the attackers, with some survivors recognizing the men by name from their community. In the incidents documented by Human Rights Watch, 14 women and girls were raped in their own homes or those of neighbours, often in front of family members. In five cases, the assaults occurred after the attackers killed or threatened family members.

