New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met the Foreign Affairs Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Denzil Douglas, at Hyderabad House in the national capital, as both sides marked a key diplomatic milestone with the opening of the High Commission of St. Kitts and Nevis in New Delhi.

According to the official X post by Jaishankar, the meeting focused on discussing "development projects, health cooperation, digital capacities and disaster response."

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Delighted to host Denzil L Douglas, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce & Consumer Affairs, Economic Development & Investment of St. Kitts & Nevis today. Discussed development projects, health cooperation, digital capacities and disaster response. Appreciated the exchange on regional and global issues. "

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2041444050331639935

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Speaking at the opening ceremony, Jaishankar highlighted the historical and strategic depth of ties between the two countries.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2041489980493824402

"'I'm truly delighted today to join you all, and I congratulate the government of St. Kitts and Nevis on the official inauguration of the new High Commission in India. St. Kitts and Nevis and India have maintained close and very friendly ties since the establishment of our diplomatic relationship, which, if my memory serves me right, was in 1983. Our bilateral engagement is built on common values of democracy and our historic struggle against colonialism," he said.

Emphasising shared global priorities, he added, "These shared experiences have fostered a deep bond that has developed as fellow members of the global south. In the years that have passed, the convergence of our views is evident on issues of contemporary relevance, including climate justice, health security, and development challenges."

Highlighting India's support for Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Jaishankar said, " As small island developing states (SIDS), St. Kitts and Nevis face particular vulnerabilities to climate change. India remains committed to supporting SIDS in addressing these challenges through capacity building, technology transfer, and collaboration in renewable energy, disaster resilience, and sustainable development."

He also underscored cooperation in global forums and development partnerships, like in the UN General Assembly. "We have worked closely in global and regional forums to make our voice heard and our interest recognised, and we meet regularly, I think in our case particularly so, Excellency, during the UN General Assembly."

Referring to bilateral initiatives in terms of Lima beans, he said, " India is already engaged in a project on the processing and packaging of Lima beans. We agreed today in our discussions in our meeting earlier this afternoon to conclude a framework on quick-impact projects that would deliver for local communities."

On healthcare and regional cooperation, Jaishankar noted, "We also spoke about health challenges and the importance of maintaining medical inventories and emergency supplies nearby for the use of CARICOM [Caribbean Community] members."

Touching upon economic sectors, he said, "Tourism is the lifeblood of the economy of St. Kitts and Nevis. Our discussions touched upon the involvement of Indian businesses in this sector. We also examined the merits of Indian talents and Indian skills being made available more readily, especially in the health, tourism, and infrastructure sectors."

He further offered India's expertise in digital governance. He said, "India has enthusiastically embraced digital opportunities to promote good governance and economic efficiency. We would be glad to share best practices with our partners, including St. Kitts and Nevis and indeed other members of the CARICOM."

Highlighting multilateral cooperation, Jaishankar said, "On the multilateral front, both our countries continue to support each other in south-south cooperation initiatives. We also appreciate St. Kitts and Nevis' active participation in the International Solar Alliance, reflecting our shared commitment to renewable energy and climate action."

Congratulating St. Kitts and Nevis on assuming the chairmanship of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), he added, "India shares warm and longstanding relations with CARICOM countries. We attach great importance to this partnership. The second India-CARICOM summit, held in November 2024 in Guyana and co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was indeed very productive."

Jaishankar said, "I once again congratulate the government of St. Kitts and Nevis on this important diplomatic milestone and I wish the High Commission every success in strengthening our partnership." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)