Geneva [Switzerland], June 17 (ANI): India succeeded in bringing regulation on illegal fishing, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said after the conclusion of the 12th World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference on Friday.

"India has received 100 per cent success. There is not one issue for which we need to return to India with any kind of worry," said the Union Minister while addressing the media today after WTO's 12th Ministerial Conference, in Geneva.

"We succeeded in bringing regulation for those who indulge in illegal fishing. Our demands to control the illegal, unregulated, unreported fishing were also accepted. It is a big success for the country, as there are many countries who engage in deep-sea fishing thus exploiting and endangering the fish species of the world," he said.

We succeeded in bringing regulation for those who indulge in illegal fishing or catch fish but don't report it or those who work outside regulation - indulging in illegal, unregulated, unreported fishing: Union Min Piyush Goyal after WTO's 12th Ministerial Conference, in Geneva

Terming it India's major victory, the Minister who led the Indian delegation in Geneva said that some countries are experts in finishing the fish across the world through deep-sea fishing.

"Some countries are experts in this. They are responsible for finishing the fish across the world, with deep-sea fishing. India succeeded in bringing a regulation for them. This is a major victory for India," he said.

Ministers from 164 members of the World Trade Organisation have adopted various decisions including food security, e-commerce, TRIPS agreement, fisheries and preparedness for future pandemics, a significant outcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Ministers from the WTO's 164 members formally adopted decisions on the COVID-19 pandemic and preparedness for future pandemics, Emergency Response to Food Insecurity, World Food Programme Food Purchases Exemption from Export Prohibitions or Restrictions, Work Programme on Electronic Commerce, TRIPS Agreement and Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies.

An official told ANI that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on the welfare of the poor shines on the global stage. India is taking global leadership when the entire world was heading for a no/low outcome, India has been able to achieve better outcomes.

"India was at the centre of WTO negotiations, India's firm stamp is visible in every outcome of WTO meeting. India put forth aggressive draft texts in all pillars of WTO negotiations rather than being reactive. India stood strong for its MSMEs, farmers and fishermen," the official said.

"The voice of the poor and the vulnerable strengthened globally by India's principled stand at WTO. Gone are the days when India accepts outcomes that hurt the poor. Moreover, India has been at the forefront to highlight the issues of developing countries at the WTO platform," the official added.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) is the only global international organization dealing with the rules of trade between nations. At its heart are the WTO agreements, negotiated and signed by the bulk of the world's trading nations and ratified in their parliaments.

The WTO has 164 members (including European Union) and 23 observer governments (like Iran, Iraq, Bhutan, Libya etc).

The structure of the WTO is dominated by its highest authority, the Ministerial Conference, composed of representatives of all WTO members, which is required to meet at least every two years and which can take decisions on all matters under any of the multilateral trade agreements. (ANI)

