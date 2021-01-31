Tehran [Iran], January 31 (ANI): India on Sunday shipped its first tranche of equipment consisting of two 140 ton mobile harbor cranes for the development of phase 1 of Shahid Beheshti Port in Iran's Chabahar.

According to the Indian Embassy in Iran, JP Singh, Joint Secretary, Pakistan Afghanistan & Iran (PAI) division in Ministry of External Affairs, handed over two 140 ton mobile harbor cranes, the first shipment of equipment for the development of phase-I of Shahid Beheshti port in Chabahar.

"J P Singh, JS(PAI) MEA India handed over two 140 ton mobile harbor cranes, the first shipment of equipment being supplied by India, for the development of phase-I of Shahid Beheshti port in Chabahar," India in Iran wrote in a tweet.

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, India had supplied a consignment of two mobile harbor cranes to Iran's Chabahar port with a total contract value of over USD 25 million, under a contract agreement for the supply of six MHCs.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India signed the bilateral contract on May 23 2016 with a total value of USD 85 million for equipping, mechanizing, and starting Operations at Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar development Phase- I. To achieve this, the India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) in Mumbai was incorporated under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

The port is located in the Gulf of Oman, and provides an alternative route for trade between India and Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs said. (ANI)

