New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): India on Wednesday reiterated its support for all initiatives aimed at securing lasting peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while closely monitoring evolving developments around various peace proposals on the matter, which are being led by the United States.

Addressing a weekly media briefing here, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India had taken note of emerging reports on the peace plan, while reaffirming India's consistent position on the issue.

"We have seen reports about the peace plan. This issue is still evolving, as you would have seen, there are meetings which are being held. We are closely monitoring the developments in this regard," Jaiswal said.

Despite India's support for the discussions, the peace plans between Ukraine and Russia are currently facing several major obstacles, CNN reported, citing a senior Ukrainian source familiar with the talks.

US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have insisted that only a few minor issues stand in the way of a peace deal, even claiming that Ukraine has broadly agreed to the US proposals.

However, Ukrainian officials say that while consensus has been reached on many of the 28 points in the leaked peace plan, at least three core issues remain unresolved -- each central to Ukraine's national security and political red lines, CNN reported.

According to CNN, the sticking points include whether Ukraine would give up key territory in the Donbas region, the proposed demilitarisation of Ukraine, and a demand for Ukraine's permanent exclusion from NATO.

All three are primary conditions long pushed by Moscow, yet are deeply sensitive for Kyiv, whose forces have suffered massive losses defending these positions.

Jaiswal further reiterates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's repeated assertion, "this is not an era of war", and his call for the earliest possible cessation of hostilities.

He said India has always advocated for constructive engagement between both sides and key stakeholders to find a sustainable way forward through "dialogue and diplomacy."

"As you are aware, our Prime Minister has, in the past, and on several occasions, said that this is not an era of war, and also called for the earliest possible cessation of hostilities. India has also advocated for sincere and practical engagement between the two parties and other key stakeholders through dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to the conflict. We continue to support all efforts aimed at bringing lasting peace to the region, the MEA Spokesperson added.

Jaiswal further noted that peace efforts were also discussed during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent visit to Moscow, as well as in his conversation with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

Currently in its fourth year, the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to exert a heavy human and economic toll on both nations and the wider region, as the US, along with its European allies, continues to negotiate with Ukraine on a peace deal for lasting peace in the area. (ANI)

