New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): India on Tuesday thanked Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her warm wishes on the occasion of its 72nd Republic Day.

Taking to Twitter, Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, said "Special ties of friendship! We thank Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina for the warm wishes on the occasion of India's 72nd RepublicDay."

Extending greetings on the occasion of Republic Day, Hasina said that the new frontiers of bilateral cooperation and traditional areas of engagement are being opened, even during the difficult times created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PM in a letter said, "The special ties of friendship, cooperation and trust between our two countries are flourishing from strength to strength. New frontiers of bilateral cooperation alongside traditional areas of engagement are being opened, even during the difficult times created by the pandemic."

She further said that both India and Bangladesh are "working closely to take the relations to a newer height including through celebration of the birth centenary of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Ralunan, 50 years of Bangladesh's Independence as well as that of diplomatic relations between our two countries".

For the first time, a marching contingent and band of Bangladesh tri-services participated in India's Republic Day Parade to commemorate 50 years of its historic liberation.

The 122-member contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces comprising soldiers of the Bangladesh Army, sailors of the Bangladesh Navy, and air warriors of the Bangladesh Air Force was led by the contingent Commander Lieutenant Colonel Abu Mohammed Shahnoor Shawon and his deputies, Lieutenant Farhan Ishraq and Flight Lieutenant Sibat Rahman.

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. On this day, the country adopted the Constitution of India in 1950. (ANI)

