New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday said that India will despatch food and medical supplies to Madagascar in coming days.

In a tweet, Jaishankar informed that he has spoken to his Madagascar counterpart Tehindrazanarivelo Djacoba Liva on Monday.

"Good conversation with FM of Madagascar @Tehindrazanari1.Informed him that Indian humanitarian assistance would be delivered in the coming days. Will include food and medical supplies," he tweeted.

Earlier, Madagascar Minister of Defence, General Richard Rakotonirina had said that India is a major player in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and the neighbouring countries rely on India to play its part in ensuring peace and prosperity in that region."India is a major player in the Indian Ocean Region and the neighbouring countries rely on India to playing its part in ensuring peace and prosperity in that region," General Richard Rakotonirina had said.

Moreover, Madagascar has a strong Indian diaspora mostly from Gujarat, and over 20,000 Indians play a key role in the trade and economy of Madagascar. (ANI)

