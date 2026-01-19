New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday agreed to explore the possibility of establishing 'Digital Embassies' under mutually recognised sovereignty arrangements, according to a joint statement issued following the visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On the concept of digital embassies, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a media briefing that the initiative involves creating a secure repository for data that a country considers strategically important and of national significance.

He noted that only a few countries worldwide have successfully implemented such a model, and both nations will establish a regulatory framework for the matter.

"It's an interesting new concept. It relates to a country's effort to establish a safe harbour for data it considers of national importance and strategic value. There are not many successful examples of this concept being executed in many places around the world, but there are a few. It is a new concept for us as well," Misri said.

"We may have to work out a regulatory framework for getting into this, but it is an interesting area in which the UAE has expressed some interest, and we are willing to work with them and see how we can set this up while, of course, respecting the fact that data has certain sovereignty-related issues attached to it. We will work through these issues," he added.

According to the Data Security Council of India, a Digital Embassy or Data Embassy is an approach that ensures digital continuity for nation-states by extending a country's cloud infrastructure through state-owned servers located outside its physical borders.

These embassies provide protection against cyber and physical threats while maintaining immunity from the host country's local laws. Given current geopolitical developments, data embassies are expected to become increasingly important in shaping diplomatic relations between nations.

According to the Joint Statement, both sides also decided to strengthen cooperation in science, technology, and innovation, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies.

The statement also highlighted collaboration to establish a supercomputing cluster in India and the potential for setting up data centres in the country.

"The two leaders decided to strengthen collaboration in science and technology and innovation, especially in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies. Welcoming the decision to collaborate on establishing a supercomputing cluster in India, they also agreed to explore cooperation in setting up data centres in India. The two leaders directed their teams to explore the possibility of establishing 'Digital Embassies' between the UAE and India, under mutually recognised sovereignty arrangements," the statement read.

UAE President also expressed support for India's upcoming AI Impact Summit, scheduled to be hosted in February 2026.

This comes following the official visit of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to India earlier today.

This was Sheikh Mohamed's third official visit to India since assuming office as President of the United Arab Emirates, and his fifth in the past decade, reflecting the frequency and intensity of high-level engagement between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

