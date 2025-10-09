Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): United Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared that he discussed the situation in West Asia with PM Modi and welcomed the first steps towards the peace plan in Gaza. He also shared that the two leaders discussed the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and the need for stability and security in the Indo-Pacific.

Starmer made the remarks on Thursday during his joint remarks to the media along with PM Modi.

He shared that India and the United Kingdom discussed issues of "vital importance" to global stability and security, including the situation in West Asia.

"I strongly welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of the peace plan in Gaza. This is a moment of profound relief felt around the world, particularly for the hostages and the families and for the civilian population of Gaza who have all ensured unimaginable suffering over the last two years. I am grateful for the tireless diplomatic efforts Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye, United States and many others in securing this crucial first step. This agreement must now be implemented in full, without delay, and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza. The UK will support these crucial initial steps and the next stages of the talks to ensure the full implementation of the peace plan," he said.

"The Prime Minister and I also discussed the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, the need for stability and security in the Indo-Pacific and the need to cooperate in critical areas like climate and energy including breaking away from dependence on fossil fuels, " Starmer added.

Pitching for India at the UN hightable, Starmer further mentioned, "India is a global player. We sit together at in the Commonwealth, G20, and we want to see India taking its rightful place on the UN Security Council too. So we are committed to strengthening our strategic partnership."

Speaking about the strong defence cooperation between India and the UK, he noted Exercise Konkan 2025 taking place in India's west coast.

"Our Carrier Strike Group is here in India right now exercising with the Indian Navy, showing the strength of that relationship of defence and security, which we want to take even further," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the press conference reaffirmed India's commitment to promoting peace in the Indo-Pacific, West Asia, and the ongoing Ukraine conflict. PM Modi stated that India supports the restoration of peace and the resolution of every conflict, including the Gaza issue, through dialogue and diplomacy.

PM Modi emphasised that in the present time, the growing partnership between India and the UK has become a crucial foundation for global stability and economic progress.

Earlier, Qatar's Prime Minister and official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed Al Ansari, on Thursday said that an agreement was reached on all the provisions and implementation mechanisms of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Ansari said that the deal covered the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas has released its first public statement since US President Trump said the Palestinian group and Israel had "signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan".

In a post on Telegram, Hamas announced the "conclusion of an agreement stipulating an end to the war on Gaza, the occupation's withdrawal from it, the entry of aid, and a prisoner exchange", as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

