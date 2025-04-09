New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The talks on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK are being relaunched, and both sides are committed to taking it forward, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday.

While addressing a press briefing, Jaiswal said that seven rounds of talks between India and UK have been held and both sides are keen to take these negotiations forward.

When asked about India's FTA talks with UK, Randhir Jaiswal said, "The FTA talks with UK are in the process of being relaunched and both sides remain committed to taking it forward. If my memory serves me right, think seven rounds have happened. This will be the eighth round and both sides are keen to conclude this or take these negotiations forward so that we can have an early conclusion of the FTA talks."

India and the UK have resumed negotiations towards a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement in March. This announcement was made by the Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his UK counterpart Jonathan Reynolds who was in Delhi, the statement said.

During the press briefing, Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, on April 4. He said that Hlaing expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the assistance being provided by India to Myanmar.

Jaiswal said that PM Modi made clear the importance of the restoration of the democratic process in Myanmar through "inclusive and credible elections." He further said that the two leaders also discussed about ongoing development projects in Myanmar.

When asked about the meeting between Myanmar's senior general and PM Modi, Jaiswal said, "This happened on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. Post the meeting, we had given a readout as to what transpired in the meeting. The leaders exchanged notes on India's relief assistance provided to Myanmar, as part of Operation Brahma. Senior General expressed his gratitude for the assistance being rendered by India."

"We also made ourselves clear on the importance of early restoration of democratic process through inclusive and credible elections in Myanmar and we also put forth our views on advancing a Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led transition towards a peaceful, stable and democratic future. Now, having said that, development cooperation issues were discussed. We talked about the ongoing development projects in Myanmar and also our readiness to do more on that account to help people there and to foster our relations with the country," he added.

India launched Operation Brahma to provide necessary support, including Search and Rescue (SAR), humanitarian aid, disaster relief and medical assistance, following the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

A statement released by Prime Minister's Office on April 4 stated, "PM Modi conveyed that, as the First Responder, India stands with Myanmar in this time of crisis and is ready to deploy more material assistance and resources if required."

PM Modi underlined that there was no military solution to the conflict and stressed that enduring peace could only be achieved through an inclusive dialogue. He appreciated the support extended by Myanmar for the rescue and repatriation of Indian nationals from cyber-scam centres along the Myanmar-Thailand border.

The statement said, "PM underlined the importance of early restoration of a democratic process through inclusive and credible elections, adding that India supported efforts aimed at fostering trust and advancing a Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led transition towards a peaceful, stable and democratic future. Alluding to the human cost of the ongoing ethnic violence in Myanmar, PM underlined that there was no military solution to the conflict and stressed that enduring peace could only be achieved through an inclusive dialogue."

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing India-supported infrastructure development projects in Myanmar. PM Modi underlined India's readiness to support the developmental needs of all communities in Myanmar. (ANI)

