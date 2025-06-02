By Dr. Chandan Kumar

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], June 2 (ANI): In a significant diplomatic outreach, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, is leading a high-profile official visit to Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, aimed at deepening India's strategic, economic, and environmental partnerships in Central Asia.

In Dushanbe, Singh attended the High-Level International Conference on Glacier Preservation, where he delivered a strong message about the urgent threat posed by glacial retreat.

Addressing the plenary session, Singh warned that the accelerating pace of glacial melt -- particularly in the Himalayas -- has become an "immediate global crisis" with far-reaching consequences for water security, biodiversity, and the livelihoods of billions.

Representing India at the climate-focused summit, Singh highlighted national efforts under the National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem (NMSHE) -- part of India's broader National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC).

He emphasized the importance of scientific research, citing the establishment of the Centre for Cryosphere and Climate Change Studies, which supports glacier monitoring and climate adaptation initiatives in the Indian Himalayan region.

"India is utilizing advanced Remote Sensing and GIS technologies, led by ISRO, to monitor glacier mass and dynamics," Singh noted. These technological efforts are complemented by collaborations with key institutions such as the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), and the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (NIHE).

In addition to environmental priorities, Singh stressed India's work in disaster mitigation, particularly in strengthening early warning systems and mapping risks from Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). He called for greater regional cooperation to build resilience and improve data-sharing to address growing climate threats to mountain ecosystems.

On the diplomatic front, the Minister held bilateral meetings with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and other senior officials. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in defence, counter-terrorism, regional security, energy, and cultural exchange.

Singh also engaged with the Indian diaspora in Tajikistan, recognizing their vital role in promoting people-to-people ties and India's cultural diplomacy.

Following the Tajikistan leg, Singh will travel to Kyrgyzstan, where he is scheduled to meet the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister and senior government representatives to explore avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation. Key agenda items include trade, defence collaboration, regional connectivity, education, and technological innovation.

The visit to Kyrgyzstan will culminate with Singh's participation in the IX Meeting of the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Programme (GSLEP) Steering Committee, to be held on June 5-6 in Issyk-Kul.

India's leadership at the GSLEP forum underscores its commitment to conserving fragile mountain ecosystems and protecting biodiversity, especially in the context of snow leopard habitats.

India's relationship with both Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan dates back to the early 1990s, rooted in mutual concerns over regional security and expanded through sustained engagement in trade, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

Singh's visit is being viewed as a key step in advancing India's "Connect Central Asia" policy and reinforcing New Delhi's growing role as a strategic partner in the region.

