New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Representatives from the Commerce Ministry and the Office of the US Trade Representative met in Washington and discussed the pathway for concluding the first tranche of multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement by Fall of 2025

A statement by the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry said that the impending deal would include opportunities for early mutual wins.

"The team discussed the pathway for concluding the first tranche of the mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement by Fall of 2025, including through opportunities for early mutual wins. While productive Sectoral expert level engagements have taken place through the virtual format, in-person Sectoral engagements are planned from end of May," the statement said.

This follows earlier bilateral discussions last month in the national capital.

As per the statement, both sides had fruitful discussions on wide-ranging subjects covering tariff and non-tariff matters as a part of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement.

"As part of ongoing discussions on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, representatives of India's Department of Commerce and the Office of the US Trade Representative met in Washington, from April 23-25. During the meetings in Washington, DC, the team had fruitful discussions on wide-ranging subjects covering tariff and non-tariff matters," as per the statement.

As per the statement, the discussions are in line with efforts to enhance and expand India-US economic ties.

"The productive discussions are part of bilateral efforts in line with Leaders' Statement of February 2025 to enhance and expand India-US economic ties and supply chain integration through the Bilateral Trade Agreement," the statement said.

On March 29, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and United States' Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher Landau spoke with each other to discuss the "ongoing efforts to reduce trade barriers" for achieving a fair and balanced bilateral trade relationship, strengthen collaboration in defence and technology, and also addressed "illegal immigration" to the United States, according to the US Department of State, Tammy Bruce.

According to a statement by the US Department of State, Deputy Secretary Landau thanked India for its assistance in addressing illegal immigration to the United States.

"They discussed ongoing efforts to reduce barriers to achieve a fair and balanced bilateral trade relationship, strengthen collaboration in defense and technology, and boost security and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region," US Department of State's spokesperson, Tammy Bruce said. (ANI)

