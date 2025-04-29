Ahmedabad, April 29: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, on Tuesday reported the highest 9 per cent annual PAT growth at Rs 5,158 crore in FY25, while crossing 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity last fiscal. With this feat, Ambuja is now the ninth-largest cement company in the world.

The company, which also reported the highest-ever annual revenue at Rs 35,045 crore, up 6 per cent (year-on-year). It delivered the highest-ever annual volume at 65.2 million tonnes in FY25, up 10 per cent (on-year) Moreover, it recorded its highest EBITDA in a quarter at Rs 1,868 crore, up 10 per cent YoY, and PAT on a standalone basis went up by 75 per cent at Rs 929 crore. This performance is supported by improved KPIs across operational parameters, showcasing the company’s strength and resilience, healthy volume growth, value extraction of acquired assets, enhanced cost leadership, and group synergies. Nothing Q1 Results: Company Sees 156% YoY Growth in 1st Quarter of 2025, CEO Carl Pei Says It Is ‘India’s Fastest-Growing Smartphone Brand’.

"This year marks a historic milestone in the journey of Ambuja Cements as we cross the 100 MTPA capacity. Additionally, we have ongoing organic expansions at various stages across the country, which will help us achieve 118 MTPA capacity by the end of FY 2026, a significant step, bringing us closer to our goal of 140 MTPA by 2028," Ambuja Cements Whole Time Director and CEO, Vinod Bahety, said. “The 100 MTPA milestone is not just a number, it’s a mark of our ambition, resilience, and purpose.

As India builds the foundation for a $10 trillion economy, we are committed towards our role in building the nation’s infrastructure that empowers growth, connects communities, and supports a greener tomorrow,” he mentioned. The company has successfully commissioned 2.4 MTPA brownfield expansion of general use (GU) in Farakka (West Bengal), debottlenecking of 0.5 MTPA across various plants. Paytm Subsidiary First Games Technology Receives Show-Cause Notice From DGGI Amid Online Gaming Industry Dispute, Plans To File Writ Petition.

The cement maker also commissioned 299 MW RE power out of the planned total of 1,000 MW, with balance progressively to be achieved by June 2026. It also reduced logistics costs by 2 per cent at Rs 1,238 per tonne, driven by efficiency improvement journey. Ambuja Cement acquired Orient Cement Ltd (OCL) at an equity value of Rs 8,100 crore in October last year. “The cash and cash equivalent stands at Rs 10,125 crore, to enable accelerated growth in future,” said the company.

