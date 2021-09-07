Geneva [Switzerland], September 7 (ANI): India has vowed to enhance its bilateral cooperation with the UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and has said to contribute to the organisation's global agenda in capacity building.

At the 8th meeting of Friends of UNITAR, in a statement, India's PR to UN, Geneva, Indramani Pandey reiterated New Delhi's commitment to further enhance bilateral cooperation with UNITAR and contribute to the realisation of the organisation's global agenda in capacity building.

Indra Mani said, "In continuing UNITAR's activities despite COVID-19 pandemic, India has always accorded a high priority to its engagements with UNITAR."

"India and UNITAR have been working together closely in various fields. We have highly valued the contribution being made by UNITAR in capacity building under its various pillars," he added.

The 8th edition of the Annual Meeting of the Friends of UNITARwas co-Chaired by Executive Director Team UNITAR Nikhil SethFurther Indrmani said, "The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) include reducing premature deaths from the four main Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) by one-third by 2030. Furthermore, three of the nine health targets in SDGs focus on NCDs-related issues."

He stressed India has joined UNITAR in meeting this goal and we are currently in the final stages of signing an MoU for the `DEFEAT-NCD Partnership Initiative', which is a component of UNITAR.

India has also contributed US$ 5o,000 to the Trust Fund for Women, Empowerment for 2020/2021. The contribution will be used for undertaking the Women's Leadership Programme, the statement added. (ANI)

