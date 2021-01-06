New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): India on Wednesday welcomed the restoration of full ties between Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Egypt with Qatar at the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Al-Ula and reiterated its support to work with the GCC countries for the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

While replying to questions on India's response to restoration of ties between countries in the region, Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, said that India is "pleased to note the positive developments at the recently concluded GCC Summit in Al-Ula, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia".

"We welcome the reconciliation and rapprochement between countries in the region. India shares an excellent relationship with all the countries in the GCC which is in our extended neighbourhood and we hope that such encouraging developments will further promote peace, progress and stability in the region," he further said.

"We will continue to work with GCC countries for the strengthening of our bilateral cooperation. We also look forward to enhancing our institutional dialogue and partnership with the GCC," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)