Athens [Greece], May 29 (ANI): DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, leading an all-party delegation to Greece, said India has made it clear that it will no longer distinguish between individual acts of terror and state-sponsored terrorism.

While interacting with the Indian diaspora on Wednesday (local time), she added that the government's outreach, which includes opposition MPs, reflects a united stance against cross-border terrorism and a firm resolve to say "no more" after years of suffering.

"Our Prime Minister and the Government of India have made a decision to reach out to countries. In our delegation, except Capt Brijesh Chowta, all of us are from the opposition parties. Our Prime Minister and the country have clearly stated that we will no longer differentiate between state-sponsored terrorism and terrorist activities of individuals and groups. India has suffered enough, and the time has come to say no more," Kanimozhi said.

Earlier, an all-party delegation led by Kanimozhi interacted with the Athens-based newspaper Kathimerini in Athens on Wednesday (local time) as part of the government's diplomatic outreach to highlight India's stance on terrorism.

"The members of the delegation led by Kanimozhi held a constructive interaction with the editorial board of Kathimerini during which they conveyed India's 'new normal' policy on terrorism. They emphasised India's firm stance against terrorism in all its forms," posted India in Greece on X.

The delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, also includes Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Mian Altaf Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and Former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. (ANI)

