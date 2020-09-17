New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): India is committed to working with the G-20 nations for making the world a better place and applauds the launch of the Global Initiative to reduce land degradation and coral reef programme, said Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday.

"India has already taken significant action for the protection of wildlife, combating pollution, and climate change. Together with the G20 countries, we are committed to working towards making the world better. Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken many steps to protect and sustain coral reefs in the country through promotional and regulatory measures," Javadekar said at the G20 Environment meeting

He added that India "is one of the few countries" whose climate actions fulfil the requirements of the Paris Agreement.

"We have taken the largest target of the restoration of 26 million hectares of degraded land. India is one of the few countries whose climate actions fulfil the requirement Paris agreement to ensure less than 2 degrees rise in global temperature."

Javadekar said that there were countries speaking on "ambitious" climate goals and action for 2050, which haven't done enough on the Kyoto Protocol and also on commitments made at the Paris Agreement.

"They must step up their efforts to ensure the achievement of the global goals under the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) and the Paris Agreement on the basis of equity. We should channel our efforts towards facilitating and furthering the implementation of consensus-based decisions and outcomes arrived at a multi-lateral climate change forum under the UNFCCC," he added. (ANI)

