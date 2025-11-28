New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The 10th meeting of the India-Germany Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism was held in Delhi, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Vinod Bahade, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) in the Ministry of External Affairs of India, and Konrad Arz von Straussenburg, Director, Directorate-General for International Order, United Nations and Arms Control of Germany.

India and Germany unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

Both sides strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April 2025.Furthermore, both sides condemned the recent heinous terror incident near the Red Fort, New Delhi, on November 10, which resulted in the tragic death of innocent civilians, the statement read.

Both sides exchanged views on the threat assessment in their respective countries and regions and on global challenges. They also discussed respective counterterrorism policies and important topics in the fight against terrorism, as per MEA.

These included emerging challenges such as preventing radicalisation online, the implications of the misuse of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, countering the financing of terrorism, capacity building, judicial cooperation and exchange on designation of terrorists and terrorist entities.

The two sides also reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation in the multilateral fora such as the United Nations, the Global Counter Terrorism Forum, the Financial Action Task Force and the No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference. The two sides also explored ways to strengthen their counter-terrorism cooperation and identified areas of future collaboration.

Both sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism in Germany on a mutually convenient date.

Earlier on November 18, the India-Germany High Defence Committee meeting underscored the need for a closer defence partnership and deeper industry collaboration between the two nations, particularly in the area of defence technology, as per an official release.

During the discussions co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and State Secretary of the German Ministry of Defence, Jens Plotner, the two sides explored a wide range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for the co-development and co-production of defence equipment. (ANI)

