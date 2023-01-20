Kathmandu, Jan 20 (PTI) Indian ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Friday called on the country's Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Supplies Damodar Bhandari, and emphasised on the need to strengthen trade relations between the two neighbouring nations.

During the meeting, they agreed on the issue of making the import and export of the two countries systematic, sources from the ministry said.

Srivastava underlined the need to strengthen trade relations between India and Nepal.

Bhandari assured that the government would create an investment-friendly environment for attracting Indian industrialists to make more and more investments in Nepal.

He also drew attention to matters relating to undergoing construction of dry ports and proposed dry port construction at border areas of two countries, sources said.

