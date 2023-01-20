Liquid nitrogen has always been a controversial ingredient used in the food and beverage industry. Both popular and fun to look at, liquid nitrogen has more adverse effects than you'd think. After more than 20 children suffered injuries while eating a popular & whimsical street food known as "dragon's breath." It is at the centre of a risky new viral video fad, Indonesia is warning people against consuming liquid nitrogen. According to Indonesia's Ministry of Health, the colourful candy caused youngsters to experience food poisoning, severe stomach discomfort, and skin burns. The ministry is advising parents, teachers, and local health officials to exercise caution. Avocados May Soon Be Sent to Mars! Nutritious Fruit Can Be Cryogenically Frozen, Shipped and Regrown on the Red Planet.

What is ‘Dragon’s Breath’?

To generate a vapour illusion when consumed, the candies are submerged in liquid nitrogen. They are well-liked by kids, many of whom have uploaded videos of them blowing fumes out of their mouths, nostrils, and ears to the short-form video platform TikTok. Close to 10 million people have seen a video of a street vendor preparing the snack. Whether It's Flaming Eggplant or Liquid Nitrogen Gelato, 21st-century NYC Diners.

According to Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, director general of the ministry, approximately 25 children have been wounded after swallowing the candy, including two who required hospitalisation. No fatalities have been noted. It is permissible to use liquid nitrogen when preparing meals. Theatrical effects are frequently created while serving food by top chefs using the vapours. It is frequently employed in medical contexts and as a food-freezing component. It is transparent, colourless, and odourless.

However, it might be dangerous if not utilised correctly. The first incident was reported in July 2022, when a little youngster from a village in East Java's Ponorogo Regency experienced cold burns to his skin as a result of eating the snack. In November and December, there were several cases reported, including one involving a 4-year-old boy who was hospitalised in Jakarta due to excruciating stomach pain.

In 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued safety cautions cautioning that consuming liquid nitrogen-prepared ice cream, cereal, or drinks could cause significant damage. “Injuries have occurred from handling or eating products prepared by adding liquid nitrogen immediately before consumption, even after the liquid nitrogen has fully evaporated due to the extremely low temperature of the food,” the FDA said.

