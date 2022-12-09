Washington, Dec 9 (PTI) Indian American organizations have donated more than half a million pounds of food to the poor and needy communities in the US as part of a drive which they had launched during Diwali, a media release said Thursday.

The annual drive called 'Sewa Diwali,' organized by 'Dharmic' communities across the US, donated over 6,30,000 pounds of food in the US this year, benefiting over 200 organizations from 32 states, including food pantries, homeless shelters, worship houses, and schools, the media release said.

“In its fifth year now, Sewa Diwali continues to bring people closer together for universal good. The enlightening spirit of Diwali shone forth to bring light into the lives of the needy, thanks to our benefactor partners, communities, and individuals all over the country!” said Sewa Diwali national coordinator Anil Kothari.

The Plano Texas Police Department appreciated SewaDiwali in their Facebook posting: “It was a blessing to see the overwhelming participation from all corners of the DFW [Dallas-Fort Worth] area, with multiple communities and Hindu American organizations participating in this Sewa activity.”

The Plano Police department worked with SewaDiwali to transport 27,892 lbs. of food at the North Texas Food Bank, the press release said.

Since its inception in 2018, the Sewa Diwali project has donated close to 1.5 Million pounds of food in the US nationwide.

