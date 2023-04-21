Washington, Apr 21 (PTI) As many as 44 Indian-American organisations have condemned the repeated attacks and instances of vandalism at various Indian institutions and the recent attacks on Indian diplomatic missions in San Francisco, London, and Brisbane, which they said have left the community in a state of shock and fear.

Under the banner of “Indian Diaspora Against Hate,” several eminent Indian-Americans and organisations from diverse backgrounds -- cultural, linguistic and religious -- across the country issued a signed letter condemning the violent attacks in which they called on all civic officials and federal, state and local law enforcement to take measures to ensure the safety of the Indian-American community.

Last month, a group of pro-Khalistan protesters attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, prompting sharp condemnation from Indian-Americans who demanded immediate action against those responsible for it.

A group of protesters carrying pro-Khalistan flags and banners in support of radical Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh gathered at the Parliament Square in London last month.

Representing Indian Americans from various cities and geographical locations, the organisations and community members urged citizens to be cautious of hate groups and report them to the administration.

They have also urged the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice to monitor extremists' activities, prevent hateful attacks and take decisive action against these perpetrators of hate.

“Many Hindu community leaders have been threatened and they even attacked my residence recently,” said Dr Romesh Japra, cardiologist and community leader.

Madhu H, Social activist from Southern California said: “Khalistani extremists have a long and tragic track record of violence, including being responsible for the downing of an Air India jet in 1985, killing more than 300 people.”

Venu M, a Hindu Leader from California State Capitol Sacramento was remembering the desecration of Gandhi statue in the City of Davis, said “Indian-Americans are increasingly concerned about the lack of safety for Indian- American institutions in the wake of these attacks.”

The letter welcomed the statement of the State Department condemning the attack against the Indian Consulate at San Francisco.

It also welcomes the statement of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, rejecting hatred and attacks on Hindu temples.

It said that the community is concerned that the failure to check the violence by people who are motivated to disrupt peace and create a condition of fear is only encouraging an escalation in aggression, a media release said.

“Indian Diaspora Against Hate” is a forum to collaborate with Indian-American organisations, institutions, and Hindu temples who are concerned about the safety, security and well-being of the Indian diaspora and voice their opinion to the civic and law enforcement agencies.

