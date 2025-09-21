Honolulu [Hawaii], September 21 (ANI): A team of officers from the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), led by Director General AFMS Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, visited the US Armed Forces Medical Facilities of the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) in Honolulu, Hawaii.

According to Army officials, the team "engaged in staff-level talks and discussed the sharing of best practices in the field of military, marine and aviation medicine."

The discussions also focused on "engagements in areas of mutual interest to bring home actionable inputs to increase medical participation in various bilateral exercises being conducted between the two nations," the officials added.

Recently, in India-US military cooperation, troops from both nations conducted an intensive joint training phase at the Duvvada Firing Range from April 2 to 4 as part of Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025.

According to a release, the exercise reaffirmed the growing synergy between the two militaries, enhancing interoperability, tactical coordination and operational preparedness in combat and humanitarian assistance scenarios.

The release noted that the training began with a joint opening address by the commanding officers of both contingents, setting the tone for a collaborative and high-impact engagement.

This was followed by an introduction from the Commanding Officer of the 8 Gorkha Rifles Infantry Battalion Group, which represented the Amphibious Brigade of the Bison Division under the Sudarshan Chakra Corps.

The US Army contingent, comprising personnel from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment ("Bobcats") and the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 11th Infantry Division ("Arctic Wolves"), received insights into Indian Army training methodologies and the objectives of this joint exercise.

As per the release, "A key highlight of the training was the participation of Rear Admiral Greg Newkirk, USN, who, along with the Commanding Officer of the 8 Gorkha Rifles Infantry Battalion Group, took part in live-firing drills and Jungle Lane Shooting exercises. Their direct involvement underscored the emphasis on hands-on leadership and practical engagement in operational training. The event also saw participation from senior officers from HQ Eastern Naval Command and HQ Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), further strengthening the high-level commitment to bilateral defence cooperation." (ANI)

