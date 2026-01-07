New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The Indian Army's Engineer Task Force is working to restore critical road connectivity on the B-492 highway in Sri Lanka, which links Kandy in the Central Province with Badulla in the Uva Province and was severely affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

According to an official statement, the Task Force has constructed Bailey bridges at KM 15 and KM 21 to help reconnect affected communities and reduce travel time. The Indian Army said the effort is aimed at restoring connectivity in areas impacted by the cyclone.

The assistance is being provided under Operation Sagar Bandhu, which was launched to extend humanitarian support to Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah.

Under the operation, India sent relief supplies and deployed Army engineers to assist in restoring damaged infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi is on an official visit to Sri Lanka.

The visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening defence cooperation and ties with Sri Lanka.

In an official statement, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) said the visit reflects the strong commitment and partnership between the two countries.

In a post on X, the ADGPI said, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS proceeded on an official visit to Sri Lanka today. The visit underscores the strong commitment of both nations to enhance mutual understanding, deepen cooperation in areas of shared interest and further strengthen bilateral Defence Cooperation. The visit takes place against the backdrop of Operation Sagar Bandhu, reflecting India's enduring brotherhood with our steadfast partner."

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka had earlier said that Indian Army engineers have commenced launching a 100-foot Bailey Bridge in Kandy to restore connectivity in the region affected by the cyclone.

The Ministry of Defence had informed earlier that the COAS would visit Sri Lanka from January 7 to January 8.

On arrival, General Dwivedi will be accorded a Guard of Honour by the Sri Lanka Army.

During the visit, the COAS will engage with senior military and civil leadership, including the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, the Deputy Minister of Defence, and the Defence Secretary. Discussions will focus on matters of mutual interest such as training cooperation, capacity building, and regional security.

General Dwivedi will also address officers at the Defence Services Command and Staff College and interact with officers and trainees at the Army War College in Buttala. The Ministry of Defence said these engagements reflect India's strong commitment to defence education and professional military exchanges with Sri Lanka.

As part of the visit, the COAS will pay homage at the Indian Peace Keeping Force War Memorial, honouring the sacrifice of Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during their deployment in Sri Lanka, the ministry added. (ANI)

