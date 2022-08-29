Kathmandu, Aug 29 (PTI) A 31-member delegation of the Indian Army's 'Defence Course' paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Finance Minister Janardan Sharma on Monday, officials said.

The delegation led by Air Vice Marshal Tejvir Singh arrived here on Sunday and will fly back to India on Thursday.

The delegation also visited Nepal Army headquarters and interacted with the officials there.

Air Vice Marshal Singh called on Nepal Army chief Prabhuram Sharma at the Army Headquarters, the officials said.

