Kathmandu, Nov 25 (PTI) The Indian Army on Thursday gifted five workshop trucks to the Nepal Army as grant assistance to help upgrade its operation capacity and further strengthen bilateral defence ties.

Col. Amit Sharma, Military Attaché at the Indian Embassy, handed over the trucks to Brigadier General Krishna Dev Bhatta of the Nepal Army during a programme held at the Army headquarters here, according to a press release issued by the Nepal Army.

Also Read | 26/11 Mumbai Attack: Pakistan Fails to Take Action Against Terror Attack Mastermind.

The trucks were handed over as per an agreement reached during the 13th meeting of the Nepal-India Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues three years back, it said.

Such kind of assistance will further strengthen military ties between the two countries and also help significantly towards upgrading operation capacity of the Nepal Army, it said.

Also Read | Thanksgiving 2021 in the United States: 5 Thanksgiving Day Traditions in America That Make the Annual Holiday Truly Special!.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)